NORVIRUS BLAMED FOR HUMBER ILLNESSES

Toronto’s Humber College says norovirus is at the root of an outbreak that had more than 200 students experiencing vomiting and diarrhea in recent days.

Humber says Toronto Public Health studied laboratory results which show the highly contagious infection – was what afflicted the North Campus late last week.

The college says it continues to work with the health agency and has been rigorously cleaning and disinfecting the campus, with a special focus on common and “high-touch” areas.

Self-serve foods such as salad bar items, have been suspended – and all open food from last week has been disposed of.

Humber says the majority of students who have been ill – report that they are now feeling better.

The illness was first reported on Friday and was thought to be food poisoning – after 40 people were sent to hospital.

