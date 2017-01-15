There won’t be a digital Princess Leia in future Star Wars films.

That’s the word from Lucasfilm, the company that makes the popular motion pictures after rumours spread that it would digitally recreate one of the storyline’s major characters following the death of actress Carrie Fisher.

Fisher had competed filming her part in Star Wars Episode VIII, due out at the end of the year, and was supposed to be in Episode IX which is currently being written..

Lucasfilm says “Carrie Fisher was, is and always will be part of the Lucasfilm family” and that Episode VIII is her last.

Fisher died December 27th at the age of 60 after suffering cardiac arrest.

She appeard as Princess Leia in four Star Wars films, including the first one in 1977. She was also in the most recent one, “The Force Awakens” in 2015.

The post NO DIGITAL CARRIE FISHER IN NEW STAR WARS CHAPTERS appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.