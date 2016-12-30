NEW YORK’S CARNEGIE DELI GOES DARK

New Yorkers, theatre patrons and tourists alike are marking the end of an era today as the city’s famed Carnagie Deli closes at midnight.

Fans have lined up all week for a last bite at the restaurant, which got a star turn in Woody Allen’s 1984 film “Broadway Danny Rose”. For 79 years the deli has been serving up heaps of pastrami on rye with a dill pickle.

The Carnegie Deli opened in 1937, but its last few years have been rough. Owner Marian Harper decided to close up shop after surviving a nasty divorce, an entanglement over an illegal gas connection and the order to pay $2.6 million in back wages to its employees after a labour dispute.

