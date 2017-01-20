More than a century after his death, Mark Twain’s publishing life continues.

Doubleday Books for Young Readers says it has acquired a fairy tale only recently discovered – titled The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine.

The work is based on 16 pages of notes written by Twain in 1879 – that were spotted at the Mark Twain Papers Project – at the University of California at Berkeley.

The unfinished story has been expanded to an 11-chapter, 152-page illustrated book to be published in September.

The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine is the story of a boy who can talk to animals – and their joint effort to rescue a prince.

The post NEW TWAIN COMIN’ appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.