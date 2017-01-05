NEW STUDY SHOWS LINK BETWEEN LIVING IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS AND DEMENTIA

A study says that people who live close to high-traffic roadways appear to have a higher risk of dementia than those who live farther away.

Researchers found that Ontario residents who lived within 50 metres of a highway or major road had a seven per cent increased likelihood of developing dementia compared to those who lived more than 300 metres away from such busy transportation routes.

The study, published in this week’s Lancet, found that the closer someone lived to a major source of traffic, the higher the risk of dementia became.

The study, led by scientists at Public Health Ontario and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, examined health records for more than 6.5 million Ontarians.

To be included in the study, subjects had to be free of any neurological disease.

The study couldn’t prove that vehicle pollution is a direct cause of dementia, but previous research has found that air pollutants can get into the bloodstream and lead to inflammation, which has been linked to cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions.

