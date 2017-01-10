NEW RULES FOR CARDING IN ONTARIO

As of January 1, 2017, the rules governing the police practice of carding in Ontario changed.

Police in the province can no longer ask for ID without a valid reason. They also must inform you why they’re conducting a street check and tell you that you can refuse to participate.

Police still have the power to demand ID when investigating a specific crime, conducing a traffic stop or making an arrest.

The province plans to further educate about the changes with an ad and social media campaign.

