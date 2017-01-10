NEW MEASURES TO MAKE ROADS SAFE FOR ZOOMERS

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Councillor Jaye Robinson and Police Chief Mark Saunders announced new measures to help keep pedestrians safe on Toronto Streets.

In addition to announcements already made, Mayor John Tory announced a number of new initiatives including Seniors Safety Zones.

The mayor says that signs will be posted at 12 hot-spot intersections, making drivers aware they are entering a Seniors Safety Zone. There will also be modifications made to several pedestrian signals across the city, officials will be auditing traffic at certain intersections, and speed limits reduced on some city streets.

A break down of the changes being made, and where can be found here.

There were 43 pedestrian deaths in Toronto last year. 37 of those who died were 55 years of age or older.

