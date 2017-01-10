NEW DEAL MAY ENSURE EDUCATION LABOUR PEACE THROUGH NEXT ONTARIO ELECTION

A two-year reached with the French teachers’ union, Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), means the Wynne government will have fewer potentially contentious negotiations heading into 2018.

Last weekend, the province reached a two-year extension agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 school support staff.

The current deals with CUPE, AEFO and the other teachers’ unions are set to expire this August, so if ratified, the new deals would run until August 2019, which would be past the next scheduled Ontario election in June 2018.

The previous round of talks saw support staff and elementary teachers stage work-to-rule campaigns and Queen’s Park threatening to dock their pay.

