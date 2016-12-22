NEW BRUNSWICK REACHES HEALTH-CARE FUNDING DEAL WITH OTTAWA

Only days after Ottawa, the provinces and territories failed to reach a deal on health-care funding, New Brunswick’s gone out and secured its own agreement.

It’s for $230-million in additional federal funding over the next decade and includes money for home care and mental health.

It works out to an estimated annual increase of 4.1%, which Premier Brian Gallant calls ”the middle ground” between the 3.5% Ottawa had been offering and the provinces and territories counter-offer of 5.2%.

The accord also includes a clause that if any other province or territory reaches a better deal, New Brunswick could adopt those terms if it chooses.

Under the deal, the annual Canada Health Transfer payments to the province will rise by 3% or the rate of national GDP growth – whichever is higher.

Funding will be made available as of April 1.

