MORE WOMEN OPTING FOR BILATERAL MASTECTOMY AS PRECAUTION

More American women appear to be opting for extreme preventative surgery and undergoing a full mastectomy against their doctor’s recommendations.

Current research suggests that women who are diagnosed with stage 1 or 2 breast cancer do not benefit from having both breasts removed in a procedure known as bilateral mastectomy, unless they possess a gene that greatly increases their breast cancer risk.

In 2006, fewer than one in 10 women with these early forms of breast cancer had their non-cancerous breast removed.

A survey conducted between July of 2013 and September of 2014 found that 40.9 percent of women without known genetic mutations or elevated risk of such genetic mutations had considered mastectomy of their non-cancerous breast and 14.1 percent received it.

