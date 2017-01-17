MORE INFO ON HAMILTON MAN KILLED IN MEXICO

A 49-year-old nightclub security man from Hamilton is among five people killed in a shooting at a music festival in Mexico.

Kirk Wilson was working as security supervisor at the annual B-P-M Festival and was one of several people from the Toronto area lending a hand to the festival’s Canadian organizers.

Some of the Canadians who witnessed the nightclub shooting in Mexico arrived home last night. Allan Aguero may have been the last person to speak with Wilson before the shooting broke out. He said Wilson had just left Aguero at the front door of the Blue Parrot nightclub to get the aspiring DJ and his manager Charles Lewis wrist bands.

Once the shooting stopped Lewis says they found Wilson bleeding in an alleyway. They tried to alert paramedics, but Wilson’s life could not be saved.

Wilson was a married father of two who is described as a gentle giant who freelanced in security in the Toronto area.

Tennis Canada is offering its condolences. Wilson was part of the security team at the Rogers Cup in Toronto for the past two decades.

