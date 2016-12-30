MISSISSAUGA OFFICIALS SAY HOME EXPLOSION WAS A DOUBLE SUICIDE

Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans, along with Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombue and officials from the Ontario Fire Marshals Office, and Mississauga Fire Department held a news conference on Friday to say the explosion was set intentionally by both of the deceased.

It appears that one of the two deceased had intentionally disconnected the natural gas pipe that hooked up to the hot water heater before eventually setting it off with an unknown ignition source.

Robert Nadler and Dianne Page, both 55 years old, died in the blast, which police are now calling a double suicide.

A witness claims to have smelled the natural gas for an hour and a half before the explosion, meaning that if either Nadler or Page wanted to leave, they had ample time to do so.

There were also letters found at the scene, believed to have been written by Page, that spoke to her mindset at the time.

