Mexico’s president is not going to see his American counterpart in Washington next week.

(Reuters)

Enrique Pena Nieto announced the move Thursday.

In a nationally televised speech late Wednesday he condemned President Donald Trump’s intention to proceed with building the wall along the border with Mexico.

”I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall. I have said time and again, Mexico will not pay for any wall.”

Thursday morning, Trump tweeted if Mexico’s unwilling to pay for it, ”then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

Speaking to a Republican party retreat in Philadelphia in the afternoon Trump said, ”Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said the administration would be looking to reschedule the meeting and would ”keep the lines of communication open.”

The post MEXICAN PRESIDENT CANCELS TRIP OVER BORDER WALL ORDER appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.