MET CANCELS BIEITO DEBUT OVER COST

The Metropolitan Opera has cancelled the debut of Calixto Bieito.

The Spanish theatre director, known for radical interpretations of classic opera, was to present a staging of Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino.”

On Friday, the Met said it has postponed “Forza” indefinitely as a cost-saving measure, and will replace it on the schedule with four concerts of Verdi’s “Requiem.”

The concerts will run from November 24th to December 2nd and will be led by James Levine, the Met’s 73 year-old Director Emeritus.

