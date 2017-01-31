MCLACHLAN TO JOIN MUSIC HALL OF FAME

Legendary singer songwriter Sarah McLachlan is joining the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says the songstress will be joining some of the country’s most influential musicians and will also be honoured with a tribute during the Juno Awards, in Ottawa April 2nd.

McLachlan has won 10 Juno Awards and three Grammys over her 30-year career. She also founded Lilith Fair, considered one of the most influential music festivals of the 1990s for helping unite female artists with a unique voice.

