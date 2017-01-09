MARINELAND SLAPPED WITH MORE CRUELTY CHARGES

Six new animal cruelty charges have been brought against Marineland in Niagara Falls.

Jennifer Bluhm of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the organization has laid one count each of – permitting elk, red deer and fallow deer to be in distress.

Bluhm says the animal welfare agency has also slapped Marineland with one count each of – failing to provide the standards of care for elk, red deer and fallow deer.

The Ontario tourist attraction was charged with five counts of animal cruelty in late November – relating to the treatment of peacocks, guinea hens and black bears.

Marineland is expected to appear in court on January 26th – facing 11 counts of animal cruelty charges.

