Thursday night a monumental musical journey comes to an end when the Canadian Opera Company presents Wagner’s “Gotterdammerung.”

“Gotterdammerung” is a tale of deceit, betrayal, and revenge. The score runs to more than 600 pages and takes more than 5 hours to perform and is sung in German with English surtitles.

Thursday night’s performance at Toronto’s Four Seasons Centre begins at 6 pm.

The post MARATHON “GOTTERDAMMERUNG” PLAYS TORONTO appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.