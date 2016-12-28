A South Carolina man has set up a go fund me campaign to keep 94 year old Betty White safe from 2016.

Dmitrios Hrysikos set up the page, just hours after Carrie Fisher died and says if he receives his 2-thousand dollar goal, he’ll stand by Betty White’s door to keep her safe from 2016 – if she’s OK with it.

It’s a tongue-in-cheek fundraiser for the Spartanburg little theatre in South Carolina.

He’s already raised more than $3000 for the cause.

The post MAN SETS UP FUNDRAISER TO KEEP BETTY WHITE SAFE FROM 2016 appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.