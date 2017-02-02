LONG TERM CARE MINISTRY SENDS INSPECTOR TO ST JOSEPH’S VILLA IN DUNDAS AFTER ZOOMER RADIO EXCLUSIVE OF RESIDENT ON RESIDENT VIOLENCE

Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long Term Care has reacted to a Zoomer Radio News exclusive.

In case you missed the story on Zoomer Radio/Classical FM on Wednesday, there’s been a severe beating of a long term care resident by another resident at a home in Dundas, Ontario.

A Ministry email to Zoomer Radio’s Fight Back with Libby Znaimer says the ministry takes incidents involving the injury or death of a resident very seriously and conducts an immediate inspection if information is received that there is serious harm or risk of serious harm to a resident. A follow-up email says a Ministry of Health and Long Term Care inspector has been on sight on Thursday morning.

Here is the full reply of the first email:

The care, dignity and safety of residents living in long-term care (LTC) homes in Ontario remains a top priority for the government, and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care is committed to protecting residents and enhancing the quality of life in LTC homes.

The ministry takes incidents involving the injury or death of a resident very seriously and conducts an immediate inspection if we receive information that there is serious harm, or risk of serious harm, to a resident. ‎ ‎ Our government is also committed to ensuring Ontarians have the proper access to behavior supports programming to ensure they receive the care the need when they need it. Since 2011/12, the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant (HNHB) (LHIN) has received over $6 million for behavioural supports to help seniors with challenging or complex mental conditions (including dementia)

Additionally almost $4 million has been allocated to support the BSO Mobile Team for Long Term Care. The BSO Mobile team provides episodic and transitional support for residents in or transitioning to long-term care (LTC) with responsive behaviours as a result of cognitive impairments due to mental health problems, addictions, dementia or other neurological conditions.

86-year-old James Acker is in hospital where doctors have told the family his condition could take a turn for the worse at any time.

His daughter Tammy Carbino shared her frightening experience with Libby Znaimer on Zoomer Radio’s Fight Back and says she blames the home.

“The home did not protect my father and that is their responsibility, that is their number one responsibility,” Carbino explained.

Carbino says two personal service workers saw the person believed responsible enter and exit her father’s room at St. Joseph’s Villa long-term care home in Dundas early last Saturday, but did nothing.

Police have investigated but Carbino says they won’t be taking any action “because this resident is a dependent with dementia he cannot be charged and they told us to contact the lawyers that our fight is with the home.”

Listen to the full interview here and join Zoomer Radio’s Fight Back with Libby Znaimer on Thursday after the noon news for more on this disturbing story.

