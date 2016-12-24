LARGEST U-S SHOPPING MALL CLOSING ITS 14 THEATRES.

The huge Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is closing its 14 theatre screens and keeping customers guessing about what’s going to replace them.

A spokesman for the mall, Dan Jasper, says the theatres, on the mall’s 4th floor, will go dark at the end of the business day on Wednesday, December 28th, and says only that a new venue will open in late 2017, He says that it’s something that currently “does not have a presence in the midwest.”

Jasper declined to elaborate, but says there will be more information about it early in the new year. Movies have been a fixture in the mall since it opened in 1992.

The Mall of America is the largest shopping mall in the U-S, and is famous for its indoor roller coaster, part of its seven-acre Nickelodeon Universe amusement park.

About 40-million people visit the mall every year, including many from western Canada on a regular basis, as well as some from the east on shopping expiditions.

