KIDNAPPED NEWBORN FOUND — 18 YEARS LATER

A young Florida woman who was kidnapped when she was just eight hours old says she’s overwhelmed at finding out the woman who took her is not her real mother.

A woman posing as a nurse took the infant from the hospital 18 years ago and has been raising her ever since.

DNA testing confirmed her identity and her real name at birth; Kamiyah Mobley.

Fifty-one year old Gloria Williams was arrested in South Carolina and has been charged with kidnapping.

Mobley was able to connect with her birth family by social media. According to her grandmother she looks just like her father.

