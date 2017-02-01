KEVIN O’LEARY TO ‘SURPRISE’ UPCOMING MONTREAL DEBATE WITH HIS FRENCH SKILLS

When the next debate for the federal Conservative leadership is held in Pointe-Claire, a suburb on the West Island of Montreal, on February 13, contenders and Canadians are being told to watch Kevin O’Leary.

His organizer in Quebec says,”Let’s just say that I’m pretty sure that he’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

O’Leary entered the leadership race January 18, the morning after the party’s official French-language debate in Quebec City.

Some rivals called him a ”chicken” for not taking part due to his poor command of the language.

O’Leary, who was born in Quebec, has previously said he was ”terrible” at French in school and that it didn’t matter since he speaks ”the language of jobs and the economy.”

But he’s since been taking lessons ”again”.

Before that debate though, there’s another one in Halifax this Saturday and it will be held in English.

Two other official bilingual debates are planned; Edmonton on the 28th and another which has not yet been announced.

