KEVIN O’LEARY ASKS CANADIANS IF HE SHOULD RUN FOR FEDERAL TORY LEADERSHIP

Celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary has been thinking about it for nearly a year now while trying to gauge if there’s enough support to take a crack at the leadership of the federal Progressive Conservatives.

Now he’s assembled a team of nine advisers, including former premier Mike Harris and ex-Tory Senator Marjory LeBreton.

This exploratory committee will spend the coming weeks attempting to determine if O’Leary has sufficient support to make it worth the time and money to try for former prime minister Stephen Harper’s old job.

These advisers will report back to O’Leary early in the new year.

He’s also set up a website for Canadians’ input

https://olearyforcanada.ca

The deadline to officially become a candidate is February 24th.

Currently, there are 14 seeking the leadership.

