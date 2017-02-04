It’s a big day for lawyers in Washington as the Trump Administration battles a court order that blocks the President’s ban on certain travellers and immigrants.

U-S District Judge James Robart Friday ruled in favour of two states, Washington and Minnesota, that challenged President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans travellers and immigrants from seven countries that are predominantly Muslim: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

The judge declared that the two states had standing to challenge Trump’s executive order, and they showed that their case was likely to succeed.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says the White House will challnge the court’s decision, and that the President’s intent was “to protect the homeland.”

The post JUDGE BLOCKS TUMP BAN – WHITE HOUSE PREPARES TO FIGHT appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.