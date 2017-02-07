The Trudeau government says it will give Bombardier $372.5 million in repayable loans over four years – to support the company’s Global 7000 and CSeries aircraft projects.

Bombardier has been asking for US$1 billion in federal help since late 2015.

Last year, the company got a US$1-billion investment for the CSeries passenger jet program from the Quebec government – in exchange for a 49.5-per-cent stake.

The CSeries entered commercial service last year – after delays and cost overruns.

As of late November, Bombardier had received at least 360 firm orders for the jets.

The post IT’S LESS THAN THAN THEY WANTED BUT BOMBARDIER GETS FEDERAL MONEY appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.