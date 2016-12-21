IT’S A TIME OF PROFOUND MOURNING, SAYS ALAN THICKE’S WIDOW

Alan Thicke’s widow says her family is working through “profound mourning” days after the proud Canadian actor’s sudden death at the age of 69.

Tanya Thicke says her husband was laid to rest Monday, six days after suffering a fatal heart attack while playing pick up hockey with his youngest son, Carter. She says in a statement, “It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time.”

She described Thicke as “my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family.”

Another of Thicke’s relatives posted pictures on Facebook of a Sunday memorial for the Growing Pains star that showed some of Thicke’s cast mates from the sitcom in attendance, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

