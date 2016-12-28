Relations between the United States and Israel are showing more signs of strain after a speech by US Secretary of State John Kerry Wednesday.

This after the US abstained on a vote at the UN Security council to oppose Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Kerry said that vote was about preserving peace in the middle east and that in a one-state solution, Israel can be either a Jewish State, or a democracy; not both.

Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu responded, calling out the United States saying it would not be lectured on peace talks by a foreign power.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas went on to say that he would be willing to resume peace talks if Israel freezes settlement construction.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that Israel used to have an ally in the United States, but not anymore. He also encouraged them to “Hold on – January 20th is fast approaching,” referring to the day of his inauguration.

The post ISRAEL AND U.S CLASH OVER SETTLEMENTS appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.