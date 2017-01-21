An interactive museum that hopes to create the experience of sailing on board the Titanic may soon be coming to Ontario.

A group in Niagara Falls has purchased land for the exhibit called “Experience Titanic.” David Van Velzen, who is spearheading the project, says the museum will differ from similar ones around the world because it will focus on an interactive experience. The museum will feature rooms that replicate those on the famous ocean liner that sank in 1912. The owners hope to finalize the deal by April and aiming to open the museum in the spring of 2018.

The post INTERACTIVE TITANIC MUSEUM PLANNED appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.