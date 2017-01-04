IMPAIRED DRIVERS KILL RECORD NUMBER IN YORK REGION

Sobering numbers from York Region Police this afternoon. Nine people were killed by drunk drivers making 2016 was the worst year in York in recent history for impaired driving fatalities. Police say more than 1,200 people were arrested for impaired. Of those, 85 percent were men, and almost half between the ages of 22 and 34. About half of the women charged were between ages 26 and 45. The number of impaired by drug charges rose to 81 in York region, that’s up 69 percent from 2015. Drug impairment includes marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and prescription medications.

