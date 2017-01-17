HUNDREDS OF CANADIANS TO JOIN WOMEN’S MARCH ON WASHINGTON

It’s unclear how many Canadians have made their own travel arrangements, but at least 10 chartered buses will be leaving Friday night to the U.S. capital for what’s being called the Women’s March on Washington.

Organizers expect 200,000 to show up Saturday.

Officials say roughly 1,800 buses have registered to park in Washington that day – more than four times the number registered for Inauguration Day.

One New York City-based company’s arranged buses from more than 200 cities in 26 states.

Amtrak trains in and out of the city are also booked.

Solidarity marches are also planned in cities across North America, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Organizers say the march is meant to promote women’s rights rather than oppose Donald Trump, but many who plan to attend say they were motivated by statements he made during the election campaign.

