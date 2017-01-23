The norovirus may be to blame for making more than 200 people sick at Humber College.

Doctor Michael Finkelstein of Toronto Public Health says the vomiting, diarrhea and dizziness experienced by the students is characteristic of the highly-contagious norovirus, but he’s waiting on laboratory results to be sure.

“It can be food borne,” Finkelstein explained, “You can get food contaminated with the norovirus that people can eat, so that’s what we’re trying to determine now so we can see where it may’ve come from, but it’s also easily passed from person to person so disentangling that can be hard.”

He says anyone experiencing symptoms should isolate themselves to avoid further spreading the illness.

Humber college staff has received instructions not to penalize students for those who are worried about coming to campus. Students have been told to use their own judgment, but they must communicate any absence to their faulty in writing.

The post HUMBER COLLEGE SICKNESS MAY BE CONNECTED TO NOROVIRUS appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.