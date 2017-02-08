HONEST ED’S ICONIC SIGN TO ADORN THEATRE NAMED FOR HIM

The 23-thousand bulb sign on the building that was home to Honest Ed’s for nearly 60 years will shine on after the discount department store disappears.

When Honest Ed’s closed its doors at the end of last year, David Mirvish says at first he wasn’t sure he wanted to preserve the sign.

”But the truth is, I know I’m going to have a lot of pleasure looking at it and it will explain why a theatre is named after a man named Ed Mirvish.”

The 30-foot-by-60-foot sign will be moved to a warehouse, refurbished and then installed on the front of the Ed Mirvish Theatre’s Victoria Street entrance.

That still needs to be approved by city council but once it is, Mirvish says there’ll be an updated timeline for when the sign will go up and unveiled.

