HIJACKING OF LIBYAN AIRLINER ENDS PEACEFULLY IN MALTA

Hours after forcing a Libyan plane en route to Tripoli to land in Malta and threatening to blow it up, two hijackers surrendered.

None of the 111 passengers was hurt.

The crew was also unharmed.

(AP)

Afriqiyah Airways Flight 8U209 took off from Sabha in southwestern Libya and then was diverted to Malta, 350 kilometres off the Libyan coast.

Malta’s prime minister says the weapons the hijackers had were replicas.

A Libyan airline official says the pair wanted to go to Rome but ended up in Malta because there wasn’t enough fuel.

