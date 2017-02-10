HERITAGE DESIGNATION FOR KENSINGTON CLOSER

It may just a matter of time before Toronto’s Kensington Market becomes the city’s newest heritage district. Last night the city held its final meeting on the subject.

The area was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 2006.

The Kensington area began as a troop parade ground during the Upper Canada Rebellion.

It was home to wave after wage of immigrants following the first and second world wars and was to be redeveloped with housing projects during the 1960’s but those plans were stopped by then mayor David Crombie.

The Heritage plan is expected to be ready by next spring.

