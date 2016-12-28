HELLO 911, WHAT’S THE NUMBER FOR KFC?

Police in Southwestern Ontario have released a list of the silliest calls to 911 last year. Here are a few memorable ones from that list. A woman called the emergency service hotline looking for the phone number to the local Kentucky Fried Chicken. In another call, a woman dialed 911 to complain that all her cable TV channels were in French but she was not French. In another, police responded to a resident to settle a dispute between two neighbours over the ownership of a jar of peanut butter. The Chatham-Kent police service says it has tried to educate residents about the importance of calling police when they witness crime or suspicious activities but sometimes, they deal with calls that don’t quite fit that description. Another call asked if police could help with the temperature in a resident’s apartment. Chatham-Kent police also released some of the best excuses for speeding including a person who said they were just trying to dry off a just-washed truck.

