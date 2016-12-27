HEATING AND DRIVING TO COST MORE IN 2017

Gasoline, natural gas and furnace oil are all going to cost more next week as a result of the Wynne Government’s Cap and Trade Program which begins in the new year.

Gas at the pumps is expected to rise 4.5 cents a litre and increases in natural gas and oil for your furnace will add another $5 a month to your heating costs.

Premier Kathleen Wynne defends the increases saying Ontario consumers will still pay less than people in British Columbia under that provinces Carbon Tax Program.

According to the Ontario government you can expect to pay an average of $13 a month more next year.

