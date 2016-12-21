HEALTH MINISTER CLEARED OF WRONGDOING IN LUXURY CAR CONTROVERSY

Jane Philpott’s in the clear after the ethics commissioner found she did not do anything wrong by using the limo service owned by a campaign volunteer.

Ethics watchdog Mary Dawson’s concluded the health minister did not offer preferential treatment and was not in conflict of interest when she used Executive Limousine and Livery Service.

She found the owner was not a family member nor close friend and that the rates charged were not significantly higher than other companies.

The car costs became an issue earlier this year when it was learned Philpott’s office paid $1,700 for a day of travel around Toronto and Hamilton.

The minister conceded the costs were too high for that occasion and at least one other trip that came out to more than $1,900, apologized and in the summer paid the government back.

And while the opposition accused Philpott of riding around in an expensive ”limousine”, turns out it was a luxury Lexus.

