HAMILTON MAN KILLED IN MEXICO CLUB SHOOTING

Global Affairs Canada confirms the death of one Canadian and is looking to verify reports of a second fatality involving a Canadian after a shooting at a nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Mexico early Monday.

(Wilson family)

Toronto event promoter Neil Forester has confirmed friend Kirk Wilson of Stoney Creek was killed while working security at the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the venues for the 10-day B-P-M ”Bartenders, Promoters and Musicians” electronic music festival.

Wilson, in his mid-40s, married and a father of two, had worked security at high-profile Toronto clubs such as the now-defunct The Guvernment.

He was also a personal bodyguard for visiting celebrities.

A total of five were killed when a gunman entered the club and started exchanging gunfire with someone inside.

Global Affairs Canada confirms two Canadians were among the 15 injured.

