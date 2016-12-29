GOVERNOR GENERAL URGES LEGACY YEAR FOR 2017

Canada’s Governor General is sounding hopeful in his annual New Year’s message. He’s urging all Canadians to make 2017, also Canada’s 150th birthday, a legacy year. “We have a chance to reflect, to reaffirm, to look ahead and say: We love this country. We’ve come so far. Let’s make it even better.” Johnston’s term is up in September but how his replacement will be selected has yet to be determined. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hasn’t given muc thought yet on how the next governor general will be appointed. Appointed in 2010 by then Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Johnston is Canada’s 28th Governor General. Johnston says the motto for the Order of Canada could become Canada’s unofficial motto for 2017 – “they desire a better country.”

Click here for the message from Governor General David Johnston.

