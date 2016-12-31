Two massive fireworks displays over Parliament Hill will mark the end of 2016 and the beginning of a year-long birthday bash across the country. Canada turns 150 this year, and New Year’s Eve events with a birthday spin are being held in 19 cities across the country. The celebration in Ottawa — set to cost about 2.5-million dollars — will include performances by Canadian artists Radio Radio, Brett Kissel and Carly Rae Jepsen, and will also feature remarks by Canada’s Heritage Minister Melanie Joly. Security will be extremely tight in New York for tonight’s big New Year’s Eve party. Up to a million revellers are expected to turn out — and they’ll be protected by some seven-thousand police officers.Concrete blocks as well as garbage trucks weighted down with sand will also be strategically positioned to prevent a terrorist from driving a vehicle into the crowd as was recently done in Berlin, and before that in Nice, France. In the GTA, Metrolinx is telling customers to expect beefed up security Saturday and Sunday. GO Transit will operate on a typical Saturday schedule until 7 p.m. and then enhanced New Year’s Eve service will kick in. Trains will also run later than normal for the increased ridership. Toronto’s biggest party is at Nathan Phillips Square and with street closures, you’re encouraged to take the TTC which will be free from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Photo: The Globe and Mail

The post GOODBYE 2016 & HAPPY BIRTHDAY CANADA appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.