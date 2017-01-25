GO TRANSIT DELAYS AFTER PEDESTRIAN KILLED

A heads-up for GO Transit commuters.

Service on the Stouffville line has been disrupted – after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train north of Agincourt GO station this afternoon.

At this time Metrolinx says the full investigation of the incident may take a couple of hours – so this will be quite disruptive – because upwards of 10,000 people usually take GO along the Stouffville corridor to get home.

Cancellations and delays are expected on all lines.

