GEORGE H.W. BUSH HOSPITALIZED AFTER BECOMING ILL: REPORTS

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is said to be in a Houston hospital.

Former President George H. W. Bush applauds during an event to honor the winner of the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award at the White House in Washington in this file photo from July 15, 2013. Bush was taken by ambulance to the Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution after experiencing a shortness of breath December 23, 2014, according to a statement from his office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files (UNITED STATES – Tags: POLITICS)

Media in that Texas City reported early today that Bush’s former chief of staff says the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill.

There was no reason given for why the 92 year old was hospitalized. The reports say he’s expected to return home in a couple of days.

Bush was most recently hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

George H.W. Bush served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

