GARDINER RAMP TO YORK, YONGE, BAY SOON CLOSING – FOR GOOD

Heads up for motorists who regularly take the Gardiner downtown from the west-end.

The York, Bay and Yonge ramp’s closing April 17th.

It’s being demolished and replaced with a new shorter ramp to Lower Simcoe.

Harbour Street will be widened from three to four lanes from Lower Simcoe to Bay with the aim to improve pedestrian and cycling access to the waterfront.

Construction will continue until January.

During this period, traffic signal timing on alternative routes will be adjusted in efforts to minimize congestion.

