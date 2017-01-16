FREEZING RAIN WARNING FOR TORONTO AND GTA TUESDAY

A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada – for most of southern Ontario.

The freezing rain is due to begin this evening in Southwestern Ontario – reaching Toronto overnight – and continuing to spread eastward on Tuesday morning.

The forecast calls for the freezing rain to change to rain on Tuesday morning in portions of Southwestern Ontario – and into Tuesday afternoon for areas near western Lake Ontario. Freezing rain amounts are expected to be in the area of 5 to 10 mm – but higher amounts are possible in the Dundalk Highlands – where it’s expected to continue into Tuesday evening.

For regions east toward Peterborough, freezing rain could last into Tuesday night.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Environment Canada recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve – and warns that there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. People should also beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice.

Power outages are also a possibility.

