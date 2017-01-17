Here is a list of school bus cancellations for today, Tuesday January 17th:
York Region and York Catholic District School Boards: Buses cancelled
Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled
Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board: Buses cancelled
Limestone District School Board: Buses cancelled
Waterloo Region District School Board: All buses cancelled in Waterloo region today due to freezing rain
The post FREEZING RAIN PROMPTS SOME SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS: CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.