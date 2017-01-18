FREEZING DRIZZLE NORTH OF TORONTO PROMPTING SOME SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

Here is a list of school bus cancellations for today, Wednesday January 18th:

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses serving Caledon and Dufferin County are cancelled today

Durham Student Transportation Services: Buses cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 this morning.

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled for Caledon only.

Simcoe County: All buses cancelled due to weather conditions

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: Buses cancelled in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton

