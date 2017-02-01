FOX NEWS DELETES TWITTER ERROR ON QUEBEC CITY MOSQUE SHOOTING SUSPECT AFTER REQUEST BY PMO

Fox News has apologized to Canadians for getting it wrong in their twitter feed that the alleged gunman in the Quebec City mosque shooting is Moroccan.

Suspect Alexandre Bissonette is a white francophone Quebecer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Director of Communications Kate Purchase pointed out the “false and misleading language” in a letter to Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine, and said the tweets dishonour the memory of the six slain victims by spreading misinformation.

The managing director for FoxNews.com issued an apology by email late last night.

Refet Kaplan said the website “initially corrected the misreported information” on Monday, but has since deleted the earlier tweets and added, “We regret the error.”

Purchase then thanked Fox News on Twitter.

