FORMER OSHAWA MAYOR NANCY DIAMOND DIES

Nancy Diamond, the Oshawa city councillor, who served as mayor of the city for over a decade, died suddenly over the weekend.

Mayor John Henry says she was at city hall Friday afternoon when she complained about a headache and decided to go home.

On the way, she pulled over and called city hall.

A fellow councillor picked her up and took her to the hospital.

Despite treatment, Mayor Henry says ”things went very bad very quickly.”

The 75-year-old Diamond was first elected to Oshawa council in 1988 where she served until 1991 when she successfully ran for mayor.

She held that office until 2003 and then returned to politics in 20-12 when she was re-elected as a regional and city councillor.

