Applications to Canadian colleges and universities have surged since Donald Trump’s U.S election victory. While Canadian schools have increased recruiting in the United States, some school officials believe the election has fuelled a spike they weren’t expecting. At the University of Toronto for example, applications from American students has jumped 70 percent and up 34 percent at Hamilton’s McMaster University. Officials at some American colleges say it’s clear Trump’s election is tilting enrolment patterns. Recruiters say foreign students are avoiding U.S schools amid worries about safety and deportation opting for Canada instead. There’s also been growing interest in post-secondary schools in China, India and Pakistan.

The post FOR SOME AMERICAN STUDENTS, CANADA IS CALLING appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.