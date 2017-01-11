FONDA TALKS TRUDEAU: DON’T BE FOOLED BY ”GOOD-LOOKING LIBERALS”

After what Justin Trudeau told the climate change talks in Paris in late 2015, Jane Fonda said she had high hopes the federal government would follow through on the prime minister’s commitments.

(CBC)

But now the Hollywood Zoomer legend and activist says after such a ”heroic stance,” the prime minister has betrayed every one of the things that he committed to in Paris.

“I guess the lesson is we shouldn’t be fooled by good-looking liberals, no matter how well spoken they are. What a disappointment.

In Alberta in support of indigenous chiefs, the 79-year-old Fonda took part in a panel discussion criticizing the approval of Enbridge’s Line 3 and Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipelines, saying we’re running out of time to do what’s right to battle climate change.

”We are at a moment in human history that is absolutely unique, this has never happened before.”

